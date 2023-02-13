Fast News

Rescue teams save more quake survivors in Türkiye in miraculous rescues a week after the devastating earthquakes.

Six-year-old Hivay User is rescued from under the rubble of collapsed building 178 hours after 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes. (AYTAÇ ÜNAL / AA)

Rescue operations have been ongoing a week after powerful earthquakes struck southeastern Türkiye.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca shared a video of six-year-old Hivay User's dialogue with medical teams, who was rescued 178 hours after the quake in Adıyaman.

"Our daughter, Hivay, held on to life at the 178th hour. There is always hope." Koca tweeted.

In the video, Hivay User, who was rescued from the rubble of Bozbey Apartment, asked the medical teams for "strawberry milk and pastry."

The medical teams promised her that they will give her these.

READ MORE: Live updates: Miracle rescues as Türkiye, Syria disaster hits one-week mark

178. saatte Hivay kızımız hayata tutundu.



Umut hep var. pic.twitter.com/F8wQ3LARTq — Dr. Fahrettin Koca (@drfahrettinkoca) February 13, 2023

A 70-year-old Nuray Gurbuz has been rescued at the 178th hour of the earthquake. She asked the teams for water.

Fatih Kapısız, Civil Defense Chief of the rescue team from Istanbul's Kucukcekmece district, told Anadolu Agency that upon the citizen's notice, they first entered the living room of the house with the diligent work of his team.

Noting that they could not find anyone in the hall, Kapisiz said:

“We heard a sound while we were doing our work in the other room. First, we did superficial listening. Later, when we drilled a hole and listened, we heard a sound, and we were happy and delighted. We got our sister out safely with our efforts. Unfortunately, we lost her mother."

"Our sister asked us for water first, but unfortunately we cannot provide water due to the procedure. Medical teams arrived. They opened a vascular access, and they wet her mouth a little. Thank God we saw her safely. We are happy. We don't want anything else."

READ MORE: 'There is always hope': More survivors found 158 hours after Türkiye quakes

70-year-old Nuray Gurbuz is rescued from the rubble of a collapsed 3-storey- building 178 hours after 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes. (Mustafa Yılmaz / AA)

A little girl named Miray was rescued from the rubble of an apartment block in the southeastern Turkish city of Adiyaman, 178 hours after two devastating earthquakes shook the region, a minister and media reports said.

Turkish local media said the girl was six years old and that rescuers were also close to reaching her older sister.

Turkish Transport Minister Adil Karaismailoglu had earlier said she was four years old.

#TurkiyeQuakes: Six-year-old Miray is rescued after surviving 178 hours under rubble in Adiyaman pic.twitter.com/f8hD1nPhvH — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) February 13, 2023

More rescues

Naide Umay was rescued from under the rubble 175 hours after the earthquakes in Hatay province. Naide Umay was saved by firefighters dispatched to the region by the Istanbul municipality, according to a statement.

She was then referred to the nearest hospital.

Another woman was also rescued by search and rescue teams 176 hours after the quakes.

35-year-old Bunyamin Idaci was also rescued from the rubble 177 hours after the quakes in Adiyaman province by a search and rescue team of Soma miners from Manisa province. The team hugged each other after his rescue, unable to hold their tears.

26-year-old Derya Akdogan was also rescued in Hatay 178 hours after the quakes.

The 40-year-old Sibel Kaya was also rescued from the rubble of a five-story building in the Islahiye district of Gaziantep province, 170 hours after the quake.

(VIDEO) Sibel Kaya, 40, was pulled from rubble 170 hours after massive earthquakes in Türkiye



• Rescued a week after earthquakes

• She is from SE province of Gaziantep

• Pulled out from under wreckage of 5-story building



🔴 LIVE updates here: https://t.co/rjJzOvo2mE pic.twitter.com/OSStYx9VDR — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) February 13, 2023

At least 31,643 people were killed by the two massive earthquakes, the country's disaster agency said Monday.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, which also included Hatay, Gaziantep, Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.

READ MORE: UN aid chief: Humanitarian effort shifting to shelter, food, schooling

Source: TRTWorld and agencies