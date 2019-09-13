At least 13 others were wounded in Diyarbakir province in what provincial governorate says was a PKK-activated IED blast that hit a civilian vehicle carrying forest workers.

13 others injured when terrorists target vehicle carrying villagers, according to local sources. (AA)

At least seven civilians were killed and 13 others seriously wounded on Thursday when PKK terrorists targeted a vehicle carrying forest workers with an improvised explosive in southeastern Turkey, local governorate said.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, who went to the city after the attack, announced that the death toll rose to 7 after it was initially reported that four were killed.

In a statement, the Diyarbakir Governorate said the terrorist attack occurred in the Kulp district at around 0500GMT.

All the wounded were taken to the hospitals for treatment.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said all means will be used to nab the perpetrators.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies