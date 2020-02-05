Fast News

At least 120 injured as plane carrying 177 people skids off runway at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport, catching fire and splitting into three after landing in rough weather, officials say.

First responders work at the site of the Pegasus Airlines plane that overran the runway and crashed, at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport, Turkey, February 5, 2020. (Reuters)

A plane skidded off the runway on Wednesday at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport, crashing into a field and breaking into pieces. Passengers were seen evacuating through cracks in the plane.

Officials said no one had lost their lives in the accident, but around 120 people were injured. The plane of Pegasus Airlines — with 177 people on board including six crew members — arrived from the city of Izmir.

TV footage showed serious damage to the plane, with the fuselage appearing to be broken into three pieces.

Local media reported the plane caught fire after skidding but said the blaze had been extinguished. The plane had landed at the airport at 1518 GMT, the DHA news agency reported.

Injured hospitalised

Nearly 120 people were injured and taken to the hospital, Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said, but there were no deaths.

"Efforts to evacuate those affected continue," he added.

Turkish media said the two pilots, a Turkish national and a South Korean, were seriously hurt.

Private TV station NTV showed images of the badly damaged plane and flames inside, which were later put out by firefighters.

The plane was apparently buffeted by strong winds and heavy rain lashing Turkey's largest city.

The Istanbul public prosecutor has launched an investigation into the incident.

Flights diverted

The airport was shut down and flights were being diverted to Istanbul's main airport.

Live TV footage showed dozens of rescue crew members working around the flood-lit fuselage, including the cockpit which had flipped over.

According to the flight-tracking website Flightradar24, the plane is a Boeing 737.

The accident comes a month after another Pegasus plane skidded off the runway in Istanbul at the same airport.

In January 2018, a Pegasus Boeing 737-800 slid down an embankment at Trabzon airport on the Black Sea, and landed just metres from the water with its wheels stuck in thick mud.

After four days, the plane was eventually lifted back onto the runway with engineers using cranes. All 162 passengers and six crew members were safely evacuated.

Pegasus, which has been flying for 20 years, has a fleet of 83 aircraft, including 47 Boeings and 36 Airbus planes, according to its website.

Rare accident

It is rare for a fuselage to split open while pieces remain largely intact.

Planes are designed to absorb impact forces at the bottom of the fuselage to improve the chances that passengers in the cabin above will survive.

In 2013, the tail of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 broke off after the jet hit a seawall during the approach to San Francisco International Airport.

Three people died, 49 were seriously injured and scores more suffered minor injuries, according to the US accident report.

That same year, a Lion Air Boeing 737 split in two after landing in shallow water short of the runway in Bali, Indonesia. All 101 passengers and seven crew members survived.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies