Fast News

Meanwhile, Turkish security forces launched the eighth phase of a domestic anti-terror operation in the rural areas of eastern Bitlis and Siirt provinces, the Interior Ministry said.

Turkish police raided conducted simultaneous raids at 13 addresses as part of an anti-Daesh operation and seized digital materials during the search. File photo taken on June 30, 2019. (AP)

Turkish police arrested 13 suspects allegedly linked to the Daesh terror group in the southern Osmaniye province, security sources said on Wednesday.

The suspects were allegedly planning terrorist attacks around the time of New Year’s celebrations, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Provincial intelligence and anti-terror police units conducted simultaneous raids at 13 addresses as part of an anti-Daesh operation and seized digital materials during the search.

Following health check procedures, the suspects were taken to the police station for questioning.

Domestic anti-terror campaign

With Turkey ramping up its fight against terrorists, the security forces launched the eighth phase of a domestic anti-terror offensive, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Operation Kiran-8 is underway in the rural areas of eastern Bitlis and Siirt provinces.

A total of 3,480 security personnel, including gendarmerie and police forces, as well as village guards, are taking part in the operation.

On August 17, Turkey launched Operation Kiran in the country's southeast against YPG/PKK terrorists in Van, Hakkari and Sirnak provinces, followed by the launch of Operation Kiran-2 on August 27 in Mardin, Sirnak and Batman provinces. Six more iterations of the operation followed, including Operation Kiran-8.

PKK is recognised as a terror organisation by the US, EU and Turkey. YPG is its Syrian branch.

Fight against Daesh

Turkey recognised Daesh as a terrorist organisation in 2013.

Since then, the country has been attacked by Daesh terrorists numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings and four-armed attacks that killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response, Turkey has launched military and police operations inside the country and abroad.

Source: AA