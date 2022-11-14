Fast News

Turkish Interior Minister Soylu said that the person who left the bomb in the area has been detained.

A general view of Istiktlal Street at Taksim Square after an after explosion in Istanbul, Turkiye on November 13, 2022. (AA)

At least six people have been killed and 81 wounded in an explosion on Istanbul’s historic Istiklal Street, according to the Vice President of Türkiye Fuat Oktay.

The blast occurred around 4:20 pm local time (1320 GMT) in Istanbul's Beyoglu district on Sunday.

Based on initial information from Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the explosion could be an act of terrorism.

"Türkiye will not bow down to terrorism. We will identify all those responsible for the attack," Erdogan said.

"Our nation should be sure that the perpetrators of the incident on Istiklal Street will be punished as they deserve," he added.

The person who left the bomb is detained and initial reports show PKK/YPG terror group is behind the bomb attack in Türkiye’s Istanbul busy pedestrian avenue of Istiklal said Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu in an early Monday briefing.

Earlier, Yerlikaya said on Twitter that the wounded are currently being treated.

"We wish God's mercy on those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured. The developments will be shared with the public," Yerlikaya said.

Turkish President Erdogan on blast in Istanbul:



- 6 people dead, 53 others injured

- Wishing Allah’s mercy on those who lost their lives

- Türkiye not to bow down to terrorism

- All the perpetrators to be identified pic.twitter.com/r75oGEgfev — TRT World (@trtworld) November 13, 2022

Female suspect

Footage showed ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene. Police teams took security measures in the area where the explosion happened.

Social media users said shops were shuttered and the avenue closed down.

Giving further details on the attack, Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said a woman sat on one of the benches on the street for more than 40 minutes, and the explosion occurred just minutes after she got up.

"There are two possibilities. Either there is a self-exploding mechanism in the bag or someone detonated it (with remote control)," Bozdag said.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca later said 39 out of 81 people who were wounded during the suspected terror attack were discharged from the hospital.

“Five of the 42 wounded are in the intensive care unit, two of them in critical condition,” Koca said.

Family and Social Services Minister Derya Yanik said her personnel, Yusuf Meydan, and his daughter, Ecrin, were killed during the explosion.

Investigation underway

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into the explosion. Five public prosecutors were appointed.

"All institutions and organisations of our state are conducting a fast, meticulous and effective investigation regarding the incident," Director of Communications Fahrettin Altun said.

In addition, a broadcast ban was issued by the Istanbul Criminal Court of Peace for all visual and audio news and social networking sites related to the explosion.

"We invite media organisations to be responsible, not to rely on misleading content sourced from social media, and to take the statements of relevant public authorities as a basis," Altun added.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies