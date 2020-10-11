Fast News

In the elections where two candidates came to the fore, current President Akinci defends the 'federation with Greeks' thesis, and Prime Minister Tatar defends the policy of two separate states.

A Turkish-Cypriot voting clerk distributes gloves to voters as a protective measure against the coronavirus, at a polling station in the northern part of Nicosia, the capital of the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), during the presidential election on October 11, 2020. (Reuters)

Turkish Cypriots begin voting for a new president tasked with overcoming their deep political chasms with rival Greek Cypriots.

Among the top candidates are current Prime Minister Ersin Tatar and current President Mustafa Akinci.

While Tatar defends the idea of a two-state solution in Cyprus or a two-state confederation with the Greeks, his rival Akinci insists on the federation system.

Tatar opened the coastline of the touristic city of Maras, which has been closed for 46 years, to civilians.

Akinci had strongly opposed the opening of the city under Turkish Cypriot administration.

The leader who will win will also determine the direction of the Cyprus solution negotiations, the energy and sovereignty struggle that has recently marked the eastern Mediterranean, and the future of the Maras initiative.

The first major test for the winner will likely be a meeting hosted by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres that will bring together the two sides with Cyprus’ three ‘guarantors’, Greece, Turkey and Britain, to scope out the chances of resuming frozen peace talks.

The Mediterranean island has been divided between TRNC in the north and Greek Cypriot in the south since 1974.

Offshore gas exploration around the island, part of a wider battle for influence in the eastern Mediterranean, has seen tensions soar between Greece and Turkey.

Divided island

In 1974, violence broke out amid a Greek Cypriot attempt to forcibly unite Cyprus with Greece, then ruled by a right-wing military junta.

Turkey sent 40,000 troops under Operation Atilla, to the island's north.

As a result of Greek Cypriot attacks, at least 30,000 Turkish Cypriots were displaced from their villages and tens of thousands of Greek Cypriots were also displaced.

The Turkish Cypriot population moved north, and the Greek Cypriot population moved south.

Negotiations over Cyprus resumed after a 2004 deal put forward by former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan to reunify the Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot communities.

The plan was rejected in a referendum by the Greek portion of the island, while Turkish Cypriots voted in favour of the plan.

Then in 2004, Cyprus acceded to the European Union.

Turkey objected to this accession, as the European Union had made the passing of the referendum a condition for Cyprus's membership.

Maras

The coastline of the abandoned town of Maras in the Turkish Cypriot city of Gazimagusa has become a symbol of the island's division.

After Turkey's military intervention in 1974, Maras, which was once a popular tourist spot, experienced a major population drain with Cypriot Greeks completely abandoning the city.

In 1984, the UN adopted a resolution demanding it come under its control and that its original inhabitants be allowed to return.

Maras used to be one of the favourite hangouts for major celebrities including Hollywood heartthrobs such as Elizabeth Taylor, Marilyn Monroe, Richard Burton and Brigitte Bardot.

Maras had 45 hotels with a capacity for 10,000 people, 60 apartment hotels, 3,000 trade entities, 99 entertainment venues, 21 banks, as well as 24 theaters, 25 museums and 4,649 private houses before it became a ghost city.

It also had a medium-sized library with 8,500 books, which were in English, Greek and Turkish.

According to recent estimations, the redevelopment plan for the city could be around $10 billion.

The TRNC counts more than 300,000 citizens.

Just under 200,000 are registered to vote in Sunday's election.

The voting process will continue until 18:00 local (1500 GMT) and the 198,867 registered voters will be able to vote in 738 ballot boxes.

