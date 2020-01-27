Fast News

The magnitude 6.8 quake killed around 40 people and hurt 1,600 others, including 86 still being treated in hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Search and rescue efforts continue in Sursuru neighborhood after 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted eastern Turkish province of Elazig, on January 27, 2020. (AA)

Turkish emergency teams on Monday pulled out a body from the rubble of a collapsed building, raising the death toll from the powerful tremor that hit eastern Turkey to at least 40. Hope was fading for one last missing victim still trapped in the same building.

The magnitude 6.8 quake caused 35 deaths in Elazig province and four in neighbouring Malatya. More than 1,600 others were hurt, including 86 still being treated in hospitals, though none were in serious condition, the government said.

Rescue teams on Monday drilled through the rubble in the eastern city of Elazig, trying to reach a missing 75-year-old woman and another person, as relatives waited nearby, NTV television reported.

The quake was followed by close to 950 aftershocks — 21 of them measuring magnitude 4 or higher.

The two remaining people were under the remains of a building in Elazig, about 550 km east of Ankara. Forty-five people had been rescued from under the rubble so far in the search, which was winding down on Sunday evening.

Many left without homes

Authorities have warned residents not to enter damaged buildings because of the danger of collapse and further aftershocks, leaving many without a home in a region where temperatures fell to -6 C on Monday morning.

Addressing reporters in Elazig, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu confirmed the revised death toll of 39 and said the government would provide financial support to those whose homes were damaged.

Some 1,000 temporary homes would be built, and some schools and mosques were now being used as shelters, he added.

Soylu later said rescuers had recovered one of the bodies and were still trying to reach the other person.

Construction of new homes

Urbanisation Minister Murat Kurum said authorities had started demolishing 22 damaged buildings in Elazig. Construction of some 2,000 new houses in the province is expected to be completed by year-end, he added.

Turkey has a history of powerful earthquakes.

More than 17,000 people were killed in August 1999 when a 7.6 magnitude quake struck Izmit, a city southeast of Istanbul. In 2011, a quake in the eastern city of Van killed more than 500.

Source: Reuters