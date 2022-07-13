Fast News

Russia and Ukraine hold their first direct negotiations in months as they try to reach an agreement on exporting blocked Ukrainian grain to world markets through the Black Sea.

NATO member Türkiye has been using its good relations with both the Kremlin and Kiev to try and broker an agreement. (AA)

Military delegations from Russia and Ukraine have held their governments' first face-to-face talks since March in a bid to break an impasse over grain exports.

Turkish military officials and UN envoys took part in Wednesday's meeting in Istanbul that stretched one and a half hours.

Officials discussed the export of blocked Ukrainian grain to world markets, according to a statement by the Turkish Ministry of National Defense.

Millions of tons of grain are stuck in Ukraine's ports amid the fighting between Moscow's and Kiev's forces as global food prices soar.

Earlier, the Russian Defence Ministry said in a brief statement that its representatives had prepared a package of proposals that would be discussed in Istanbul.

Fear of shortages

Russia's offensive in Ukraine and Western sanctions have disrupted supplies of wheat and other commodities from the two countries that produce 30 percent of the global wheat supply, fuelling concerns about the risk of shortages and hunger around the world.

Dozens of container ships are blocked in Ukrainian ports that are surrounded by Russian forces, choking off exports of wheat, sunflower oil and other foodstuffs, as well as fertiliser for crops.

Black Sea navigation has also been hampered by mines placed by both Russian and Ukrainian forces.

NATO member Türkiye has been using its good relations with both the Kremlin and Kiev to try and broker an agreement on a safe way to deliver grains.

Türkiye has offered to provide safe Black Sea corridors and is working with the UN, Russia and Ukraine to reach an agreement.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organisation says the conflict is endangering food supplies for many developing nations and could worsen hunger for up to 181 million people, especially in Africa.

