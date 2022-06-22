Fast News

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier said they would discuss ways to take bilateral relations to a much higher level during Prince Mohammed bin Salman's official visit.

Ahead of an official dinner, the two leaders will hold one-on-one and inter-delegation meetings. (AFP)

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has arrived in the capital Ankara on an official visit to Türkiye.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed the crown prince at an official ceremony at the presidential complex later on Wednesday.

Ahead of an official dinner, the two leaders will hold one-on-one and inter-delegation meetings. Erdogan earlier said they would discuss ways to take bilateral relations to a much higher level during the prince's official visit.

In late April, Erdogan paid a two-day working visit to Saudi Arabia aimed at boosting bilateral ties.

Erdogan met Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as well as the crown prince, and discussed various international, regional, and bilateral issues.

On his way back to Türkiye following his visit to Saudi Arabia, Erdogan said Türkiye and Saudi Arabia are determined to continue efforts towards common interests and stability of the region.

While negotiating with Egypt, Israel and the United Arab Emirates to normalise relations, Erdogan described these efforts as a "new era" for a process of making friends and not enemies.

Source: AA