Fast News

Relations between Ankara and Riyadh “will be reviewed in all aspects and the possibilities of developing cooperation will be discussed” during the visit.

President Erdogan will visit Saudi Arabia upon the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, according to the Turkish Presidency. (AA)

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia this week.

President Erdogan “will visit Saudi Arabia on 28-29 April 2022, upon the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia,” the Turkish Presidency said in a statement on Thursday.

Relations between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia “will be reviewed in all aspects and the possibilities of developing cooperation will be discussed,” the presidency said.

“During the meetings, views will be exchanged on regional and international issues as well as bilateral relations,” it added.

READ MORE: Türkiye to take 'concrete steps' to normalise ties with Saudi Arabia

Reviving ties

Relations between Ankara and Riyadh have seen a drop in recent years due to political tensions, but both countries are now seeking to revive ties.

Erdogan and King Salman had discussed bilateral relations in April and May in 2021.

In July 2021, Mevlut Cavusoglu met his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, describing it as “a fruitful meeting."

In August, Ibrahim Kalin, the Turkish presidential spokesperson, announced some positive developments in relations.

Aside from Saudi Arabia, Türkiye has also been in negotiations with Egypt and the United Arab Emirates in an attempt to mend ties.

READ MORE: How Türkiye-Saudi ties can move forward

Source: TRTWorld and agencies