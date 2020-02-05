Fast News

Fog and heavy snow hampered the rescue efforts in Van province. February 5, 2020. (AA)

A second avalanche slammed into a mountain road in eastern Turkey on Wednesday, killing at least 12 rescue personnel and leaving 20 others buried under the snow. The emergency crew had been sent to the site to find two other people missing in a previous avalanche.

Some 300 emergency service workers were called to a highway near the mountain-surrounded town of Bahcesehir, in Van province, which borders Iran, after an avalanche struck late Tuesday, killing five people.

Meki Arvas, mayor of Bahcesaray, gave the death toll for the rescue workers.

Governor Mehmet Emin Bilmez said around 25 emergency service members were rescued from under the snow and hospitalised on Wednesday.

The first avalanche buried a snow-clearing vehicle and a minibus, killing five people and leaving two others missing. The vehicle's operator and seven passengers escaped alive.

The region's governor said the snow-clearing vehicle's operator and six people inside the minibus survived.

Operator, Bahattin Karagulle, was trapped beneath the snow for some 25 minutes before he managed to break a window and escape.

The agency quoted him as saying that he walked toward a village before he was picked up by a vehicle and managed to seek help.

The second avalanche struck Wednesday as 300 emergency workers were searching for the two missing victims, Turkish television channel NTV reported.

Source: AP