PKK terrorist Ahmet Boyraz was killed in Turkey's eastern Erzincan province this week.
One of the three terrorists killed in an operation by Turkish security forces this week had been on the country's most-wanted list, Turkey's Interior Ministry announced on Thursday.
An anti-terror operation in the eastern Erzincan province neutralised three terrorists on August 12-13.
Ahmet Boyraz codenamed Fikri was on the Interior Ministry’s most-wanted list.
He was listed in the orange category and sought with a bounty of 600,000 Turkish liras (roughly $108,000).
The terrorist was wanted for the murder of a civilian in 2015.
The wanted list is divided into five colour-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and grey.
In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women, children, and infants.
PYD/YPG is the terror group's Syrian branch.