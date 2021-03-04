Fast News

At least nine soldiers have been killed after a military helicopter crashed in Turkey’s Bitlis province, Turkish Defense Ministry says.

Turkish military helicopters manoeuvre during the Turkish Army's annual winter military exercises near the eastern Turkish city of Kars, Turkey, February 21, 2019. (Reuters)

Nine Turkish soldiers were killed and four wounded when their military helicopter crashed in the southeast of the country, Turkey's Defense Ministry has said.

"Nine heroic soldiers fell as martyrs and four were injured in the accident," which occurred in the Bitlis province, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The helicopter crashed in the town of Tatvan, in the Bitlis province.

The Cougar type helicopter was on its way to Tatvan from the nearby province of Bingol when it disappeared from radar at 2:25 pm (1125 GMT), the ministry said. The injured soldiers were being evacuated to hospitals, it added.

This is a developing story, will be updated.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies