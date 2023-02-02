Fast News

Video of incident in January shows Turkish Coast Guard driving away a Greek Coast Guard asset off the coast of Aydin province, allowing Turkish vessels to continue their fishing activities.

Türkiye has complained of repeated provocative actions and rhetoric by Greece in the region in recent months, including arming islands near Turkish shores that are demilitarised under treaty obligations. (AA)

Türkiye has said that there is nothing new to reports circulating on Greek news media showing a confrontation between coast guards of the two nations in the Aegean Sea.

In a statement, the Turkish Coast Guard said that the old footage was circulated on Wednesday as if they were new, when in fact it happened much earlier in January.

The Turkish Coast Guard said that as early as January 5, it shared a video showing Turkish-flagged fishing vessels reportedly harassed by Greek Coast Guard assets while carrying out fishing activities off the coast of Tekagac Cape in the Didim district of western Aydin province.

The video showed a Turkish Coast Guard boat driving away the Greek Coast Guard asset from the area, allowing the Turkish fishing vessels to continue fishing activities.

"When the Greek Coast Guard boat shot fires in the air during their removal from the area, Turkish Coast Guard boat as well paid back with interest by shooting fire in the air," it said.

"On 1 February 2023, the footage of the Greek Coast Guard asset firing in the air while escaping from a Turkish Coast Guard boat was shared on some Greek news portals and social media as if the mentioned incident had just happened and were a recent one,” the statement read.

Arming Aegean islands

Türkiye, a NATO member for more than 70 years, has complained of repeated provocative actions and rhetoric by Greece in the region in recent months, including arming islands near Turkish shores that are demilitarised under treaty obligations. Ankara says the moves frustrate its good-faith efforts for peace.

Türkiye often criticises Greece for militarising Aegean islands close to the Turkish coastline that were demilitarised under longstanding treaties.

Recently, Greece carried out a military drill on the Aegean island of Rhodes, just 84 kilometres (52 miles) from the Turkish coastal city of Fethiye.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Ankara has no problem with neigbouring Greece as long as it "does not mess" with Türkiye in the Aegean Sea.

Source: AA