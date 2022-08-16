Fast News

A permanent solution to the Syria conflict is a political solution, says Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, adding Ankara has been saying this from the beginning.

Türkiye has always backed a political solution to the Syrian conflict, the Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

"The (Syrian) regime does not believe in a political solution, it believes in a military solution," Cavusoglu said at a news conference with his Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkevics in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

"A permanent solution is a political solution. We've been saying it from the beginning," he added.

Türkiye believes that reconciliation is essential for lasting peace in Syria, Cavusoglu said.

Ankara strongly supports Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty, he added.

Meanwhile, Rinkevics said Türkiye is a "valuable ally" of Latvia.

There is potential to enhance economic cooperation between Ankara and Riga, the minister added.

Source: AA