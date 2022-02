Fast News

Three-week project on intercultural strategic communications is being held to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Bosnia and Herzegovina's independence from former Yugoslavia in 1992 and its ties with Türkiye.

The second phase of the project will be held in Bosnia and Herzegovina. (TRTWorld)

Türkiye and Bosnia have begun a special training project for Bosnian citizens to mark the 30th anniversary of the independence of Bosnia and Herzegovina and celebrate bilateral ties between both countries.

Bosnia and Herzegovina became independent from the former Yugoslavia when an independence referendum was held between February 29 and March 1, 1992.

The project "Applied Training Program on Intercultural Strategic Communication" is organised by non-profit Yunus Emre Institute (YEI) and aims to train volunteers who will serve as "peace envoys" in the international arena, showing the unity and integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Seref Ates, president of YEI, said the institute aims to further strengthen the centuries-old bond between the two communities.

"Following the foundation of YEI, the first branch we opened was in Sarajevo. This shows how much value Türkiye and YEI add to Bosnia and Herzegovina," Ates said.

Bosnia and Herzegovina's envoy to Ankara Adis Alagic underlined that everything that Bosniaks need is available in Türkiye.

"Trade, investments, advanced technology... We can benefit from all these by interacting more. I think the programme that started today, will make significant contributions in the communication field," Alagic said.

YEI, which started its activities in 2009, promotes the Turkish language and culture around the world and has more than 64 cultural centres abroad.

Journalists programme at TRT World

Turkish public broadcaster TRT World, which airs in English, will also host Bosnians as part of the cooperation between Türkiye Radio Television and YEI.

With the contributions of the TRT General Directorate, Education and Research Department, the participants will visit the TRT World broadcaster and participate in the "Journalism for Young People" programme.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies