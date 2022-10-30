Fast News

No ships will depart from Ukraine, but grain-laden ships waiting in Istanbul will go through inspection today and tomorrow, the defence ministry said.

Russia has also accused the Ukrainian armed forces of using the humanitarian corridor to carry out attacks at Russia's military base and the Black Sea Fleet. (Esra Bilgin / File / AA)

The grain initiative was "temporarily suspended due to the attacks carried out in Sevastopol on 29 October" and no ships will exit Ukraine during this period, the Turkish Ministry of National Defence has said in a statement.

Russian personnel working at the Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul are still there, Sunday's statement said.

"The inspection of the grain-laden ships waiting in front of Istanbul are expected to continue today and tomorrow".

The statement came a day after Russia suspended its participation in the deal to export Ukrainian grain, following attacks on its Black Sea Fleet.

This came “in the light of the recent events connected to the terrorist attacks against ships of the Black Sea Fleet," the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement on July 22 in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February.

A Joint Coordination Centre with officials from the three countries and the UN was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

Turkish Ministry of National Defence also said in the statement that the Minister of National Defence Hulusi Akar continued to meet and coordinate with the relevant authorities.

"The parties are reminded of the importance of continuing this initiative, which has a positive impact on humanity worldwide and proving that all crises can be resolved with goodwill and dialogue, and to avoid any provocation that will negatively affect the continuation of the mechanism."

"The Republic of Türkiye will continue to do its part in ensuring peace and humanitarian aid in the region, as it has done so far."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies