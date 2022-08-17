Fast News

Announcing the decision, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara is “not giving up Palestinian cause” despite restoring ties with Israel.

Türkiye and Israel began efforts earlier this year to take their mutual diplomatic representation to ambassador level, Cavusoglu says. (AA)

Türkiye and Israel will mutually re-appoint ambassadors, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said, marking a milestone in the two countries' efforts to normalise ties.

"We are beginning the process to determine who will be appointed," he said, addressing a joint press conference with Kyrgyzstan counterpart Zheenbek Kulubaev in Ankara on Wednesday.

Türkiye is “not giving up Palestinian cause” despite restoring ties with Israel, Cavusoglu asserted.

Upgrading relations between Israel and Türkiye will contribute to deepening ties between the two peoples, expanding economic, trade, and cultural ties, and strengthening regional stability, according to a statement from Israeli PM's office earlier in the day.

Last May, Cavusoglu and his then Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid met in West Jerusalem and discussed normalisation and revitalisation of ties.

Lapid said Israel and Türkiye are launching a new framework to strengthen bilateral relations at various levels, including the economic front.

READ MORE: Türkiye, Israel working to take diplomatic missions to ambassador level

Years of tension

After years of tense relations between Türkiye and Israel, the countries have recently softened their stances towards one another.

In 2010, ties between Türkiye and Israel soured after nine activists aboard a Turkish flotilla carrying aid for Gaza were killed in an Israeli attack. In response, Ankara immediately withdrew its ambassador.

After six years of suspended relations, the countries restored diplomatic ties, reappointed ambassadors in 2016.

But two years later, following the US decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Türkiye once again expelled Israel’s ambassador in Ankara and recalled its envoys from Israel.

READ MORE: Turkiye: Normalisation of ties with Israel won't be at expense of Palestine

Source: TRT World