Fast News

Türkiye's President Erdogan appoints Vahit Kirisci to head Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, a position his predecessor Bekir Pakdemirli vacated.

Vahit Kirisci was a deputy in the 22nd parliament of Türkiye. (AA)

Türkiye has appointed Vahit Kirisci as the new agriculture and forestry minister after his predecessor Bekir Pakdemirli stepped down, according to the Official Gazette.

Pakdemirli had requested an exemption from his chair, the gazette said on Thursday.

Kirisci, 62, has a bachelor's degree in agricultural engineering and a doctoral degree from Cranfield University in the UK. He became a professor in 2003.

Kirisci was a deputy in the 22nd parliament of Türkiye.

He became a member of the Türkiye-EU Joint Parliamentary Commission and served as deputy chairman.

Previously, Kirisci served as chairman of the Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Affairs Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye.

Source: AA