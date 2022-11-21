Fast News

Turkish forces have also destroyed 89 PKK/YPG positions including shelters, bunkers, caves, tunnels, and warehouses belonging to terrorists, said Defence Minister Akar.

Türkiye has launched a wide range anti-terror operation, dubbed Claw-Sword, against the YPG/PKK terrorist organisation in Iraq and Syria after the group conducted a bomb attack in Istanbul. (AA)

Türkiye neutralised some 184 PKK/YPG terrorists as part of its cross-border anti-terror efforts, the country's minister of national defence chief has said.

Early on Sunday, Turkish forces launched Operation Claw-Sword, a cross-border aerial campaign against the PKK/YPG, which has illegal hideouts in northern Iraq and northern Syria, where it plans attacks on Turkish soil.

"Since the beginning of Operation Claw-Sword, 184 terrorists have been neutralised by ground fire support vehicles and aircraft," Hulusi Akar said on Monday at the operations center of the Land Forces Command in the capital Ankara.

Akar said 89 targets, including shelters, bunkers, caves, tunnels, and warehouses belonging to terrorists, were destroyed in the first phase of the operation.

"The Turkish Armed Forces is showing (a level of) sensitivity that no army has shown in order not to harm civilians, the environment, historical, cultural, and religious structures, both in the planning and execution of activities. The Turkish army will do whatever needs to be done in line with all these sensitivities until the end," he asserted.

Akar also informed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the latest developments in the operation.

Source: AA