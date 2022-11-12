Fast News

Erdogan will hold meetings with world leaders during the summit in Bali and will also meet his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo to discuss bilateral ties, says Turkish Communications Directorate.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend the Group of 20 (or G20) summit in Bali, Indonesia, the Turkish Communications Directorate has said.

Erdogan will hold meetings with world leaders on the sidelines the summit, which will take place on November 15-16.

He is expected to meet his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo on Monday and the two leaders will discuss bilateral relations and steps that can be taken to further develop cooperation.

The summit will feature a collaboration among major developed countries to focus on priority issues including Global Health Architecture, Sustainable Energy Transition, and Digital Transformation.

G20 members are the EU and 19 nations –– Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Türkiye, UK and US.

Other G20 encounters

The summit is the first among G20 leaders since Russia invaded Ukraine in what Moscow calls a "special military operation", which is likely to be a major topic of conversation at the meeting.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attending the G20 summit. His Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will instead lead the Russian delegation.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is in Cambodia for a Southeast Asian summit, but it was not clear if he would travel on to Bali.

Indonesia invited Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to attend the summit as an observer, although the Indonesian Foreign Ministry has said he will appear at the summit virtually.

The summit will also mark the first face-to-face meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping since Biden became president, who aims to discuss a range of contentious issues with the Chinses leader, including tensions over Taiwan, human rights, the conflict in Ukraine and North Korea's nuclear programme.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies