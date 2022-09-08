Fast News

Erdogan will also open the Islamic Culture Center in the central city of Sisak. (TRT Balkan)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been welcomed with an official ceremony in Croatia's capital Zagreb, the last stop of his three-nation Balkan tour.

Erdogan and his Croatian counterpart Zoran Milanovic will hold one-on-one talks and inter-delegation meetings on Thursday, followed by a joint news conference.

During the talks, all aspects of bilateral relations will be reviewed and steps to enhance cooperation on various areas will be discussed.

Developments in the Balkans and international issues will also be on the agenda.

Erdogan will later open the Islamic Culture Center in the central city of Sisak.

After the wreath laying ceremony at the Homeland Monument in Zagreb, Erdogan will meet Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

Later, he will attend the Türkiye-Croatia Business Forum and official dinner hosted by Milanovic.

Balkan tour

Erdogan on Tuesday started his three-nation Balkan tour with Bosnia and Herzegovina, followed by Serbia.

Türkiye and Bosnia and Herzegovina decided to allow their citizens to travel to each other’s countries without passports, Erdogan said at a news conference in Sarajevo on Tuesday.

Türkiye and Serbia signed a memorandum of understanding on media and communications on Wednesday, to strengthen and further develop cooperation between the two countries.

The Balkans is a priority for Türkiye not only for political, economic and geographical reasons, but also for its historical, cultural and human ties with the region.

Source: AA