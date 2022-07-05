Fast News

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi arrives in Türkiye at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The two leaders will co-chair the third Türkiye-Italy Intergovernmental Summit. (AA)

The Turkish president has welcomed the Italian prime minister with an official ceremony in the capital Ankara.

Mario Draghi arrived in Türkiye on Tuesday at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan and Draghi are set to have one-on-one talks before an intergovernmental summit session, which will be followed by signing agreements and a joint news conference.

According to a statement issued by the Turkish Communications Directorate on Monday, the two leaders will co-chair the third Türkiye-Italy Intergovernmental Summit.

"The two leaders are also expected to exchange views on the Türkiye-EU relations and regional and global matters as well as on the bilateral relations between Türkiye and Italy, our strategic partner and NATO ally," the directorate said.

Source: AA