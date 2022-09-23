Fast News

Plight of Palestinians, Syrians, Kashmiris, Turkish Cypriots, Uighurs and Rohingya Muslims figure high in Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu's speech at the annual OIC gathering in New York.

Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu urges all Muslim countries to stand up for world's marginalised and oppressed Muslims, at OIC event in New York. (AA)

Türkiye has reiterated its support for flood-hit Pakistan, reaffirmed its backing for Palestine and urged members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to unite against global conflicts and challenges.

The world is currently "less safe and more uncertain," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told the annual coordination meeting of the Islamic bloc in New York on Thursday. "More than two billion people live in conflict zones, and around unfortunately 60 percent of conflicts are in the OIC geography."

He conveyed his condolences to Pakistan following the deadly floods in the country, which have affected 33 million people, caused at least 1,576 deaths, and destroyed properties and crops worth $30 billion.

"Türkiye and Turkish people will continue supporting brotherly Pakistan and Pakistani brothers and sisters," Cavusoglu said.

Türkiye has sent crucial aid to Pakistan by air and ground convoys, carrying food and basic needs to provide relief to the disaster-hit South Asian ally.

On Palestine, Cavusoglu said Ankara is seeking peace and stability in the conflict zones and reaffirmed that Türkiye will continue to support Palestine.

"It is in our responsibility to defend the independent and sovereign state of Palestine and Jerusalem as its capital," Cavusoglu said.

'Act in unity'

The OIC is the second-largest inter-governmental body after the UN, with its 57 member states spread across four continents.

It was established in 1969 at a historic summit in Rabat, Morocco's capital, in response to an arson attack on Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

"In Syria, a lasting solution can only be achieved through the political process based on UN Security Council Resolution 2254," he said.

On Libya, Cavusoglu said the "legal basis and concrete roadmap including the timetable on elections are crucial. Attempts undermining the current peace are not helpful and very dangerous."

In Afghanistan, Türkiye is "engaged with the Taliban to encourage them for an inclusive administration and ensuring the rights of all, including women and children," Cavusoglu said, announcing the opening of two more schools for girls in Kabul recently.

Reminding that Türkiye supports the OIC's Humanitarian Trust Fund, Cavusoglu encouraged all OIC member states to pay "their annual contributions for a more visible, more effective OIC."

Support for Kashmiris, Turkish Cypriots, Uighurs, Rohingya

Voicing support for Pakistan's proposal to reenergise the OIC's efforts for peace and security, Cavusoglu said, "the OIC contact group on mediation will be a useful platform to discuss future steps to be taken in this regard."

"Türkiye believes in Islamic solidarity and supports rightful causes of all Muslims around the world."

Cavusoglu cited the injustices that Turkish Cypriots are facing via "isolations and embargos" and voiced Ankara's expectation from OIC members to stand with the Turkish Cypriots.

"The Muslim Turkish minority in Greece are also being deprived of their basic rights and freedoms. Their elected muftis are not recognised and they are not allowed to express their ethnic identity and enjoy autonomy in education," he added.

"As the second largest international organisation, the OIC is our collective voice against injustice towards Muslims. I reaffirm our strong solidarity with the Uighur Turks, the Rohingya Muslims, our Kashmiri brothers, and all other Muslim communities facing injustice across the world," Cavusoglu said.

