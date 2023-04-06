Fast News

The Turkish government and humanitarian aid organisations are active on the African continent, working to ensure access to clean and drinkable water for communities deprived of it.

More than two billion people worldwide are unable to access clean drinking water, particularly in Africa, due to geographical constraints, lack of infrastructure, drought and challenging social and political circumstances.

Africa has just 9% percent of the world's freshwater resources in the Congo, Zambezi, Niger, Nile rivers, and Lake Victoria. It’s the second driest continent in the world. Millions of Africans face water shortages, leaving a significant development gap between the continent and the rest of the world.

In recent years, Türkiye, along with non-governmental civil society organisations and state institutions, has been actively working to prevent water scarcity, provide disadvantaged communities in rural areas with clean water, and construct hundreds of water wells and dams across the continent.

Pumps, wells and purification

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has implemented a variety of well-digging and water-purification projects on a regional and national level.

The agency has established a total of 303 wells across various countries, including 80 in Nigeria, 27 in Ethiopia, 41 in Sudan, 78 in Burkina Faso, 30 in Mali, 30 in West Africa, and 17 in Somalia, where the problem is most urgent and in need of attention.

As part of the Somalia Clean Water Access Project, 19 deep-drilled wells have been provided for service, and water tanks, distribution networks and fountains have been facilitated at various locations.

The Somalia Deep Drilled Well Project, which was conducted with the Turkish state-run TIKA and the State Hydraulic Works (DSI), has provided for the needs of thousands of people in the region.

In addition, in Ethiopia’s Shinille Region, a reservoir and caisson well were built in response to the water problem and presented to the service of the Ethiopian people.

TIKA has also provided potable water to poor communities in Sudan's southeastern Sennar State, donating three kilometers of water pipeline, six 40-ton water tanks, several laundry rooms and water filling units and an electric pump and pumping station to the local Sudanese authorities.

TIKA has submitted to the authorities the pedal powered water pumps to combat drought in Uganda, which is distributed to the farmers in Teso region.

Musa Echweru, the Minister of Works and Transport, Teso representatives of Operation Wealth Creation (OWC), thanked TIKA in the open ceremony for its “meaningful support”.

“Happily, OWC contacted TIKA, which is the helping hand of this brother country. Today what you see here is not only your own future but your children’s as well. Let’s bring life to our fertile land in this period of drought and then reap the fruits! The Republic of Türkiye has come and reached us from very far away. Let’s turn this into an opportunity,”he said.

4 solar-powered ☀️ water wells built in Senegal.



Drilled by TİKA in the Ziguinchor region, 4 wells will provide clean drinking water to 24 villages with a total population of 12,000. pic.twitter.com/0eyDSjRk4n — TİKA (@tika_english1) December 9, 2022

State Hydraulic Works of Türkiye, DSİ, has constructed the Ambouli Friendship Dam in Djibouti, where the periodic flooding frequently hits the region that is home to almost 75 percent of the country’s total population, to provide flooding and create an effective agricultural ground. The dam also functions to generate drinking water for the people in the region.

The Türkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV), the charitable organisation of Türkiye's Directorate of Religious Affairs, has provided millions of people with access to clean water by building 890 new water wells and fountains in many African countries such as Burkina Faso, Niger, and Togo, as part of a project under the slogan "A Drop of Life”.

The Turkish Red Crescent (Turk Kizilay), another important charity organisation, has recently donated 20 solar-powered water wells to the people of Kayunga district in central Uganda with the aim of benefiting more than 100 households that suffer from the scarcity and poor water quality.

Selcuk Ozturk, the head of international projects and programs at the Turkish Red Crescent, said they opened 20 water wells, in addition to the others were opened in 2021, with the cooperation Uganda Red Cross Society, adding that each water well has a 10-cubic-metre-water storage tank and 15 taps with the capacity to supply 3.500 every day.

By providing safe drinking water with the 46 wells that have been set up across six countries like Chad, Niger, Senegal, Somalia, Uganda and Sudan, the organisation aims to meet the needs of thousands of beneficiaries.

Türkiye is devoted to coming up with more initiatives in the field of developing the continent's clean water resources.

For instance, Lake Chad, one of the most strategically significant lakes on the African continent, has recently faced the possibility of drying, endangering the need for clean, healthy water, agriculture and living diversity. To protect the lake, the Turkish government is planning to build a canal from the Chari river that feeds the fresh water body.

The initiatives that the Turkish government launched in Africa to address the issues with access to clean and drinkable water and sanitation that are still present in many locations are moving forward at top speed.

