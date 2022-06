Fast News

No progress possible on Nordic NATO bids until Finland, Sweden meet Ankara's security demands, Türkiye’s Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin reiterates.

Kalin has also said Türkiye is continuing negotiations with Ukraine and Russia on creating a safe corridor for grain shipments through the Black Sea. (AA)

There must be unity, harmony and solidarity among NATO allies against common security and terrorist threats, Türkiye’s Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin has said in a phone call with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Along with bilateral political and economic ties, the officials held discussions on Türkiye’s role in NATO and contributions to the alliance; the upcoming NATO Madrid summit; Sweden and Finland’s NATO bids; grain shipments through the Black Sea; and other regional issues, according to a statement from the Turkish presidential spokesperson.

Kalin and Sullivan exchanged views on Thursday on issues on the agenda for next week’s NATO summit, including its new Strategic Concept, the Ukraine crisis, fight against terrorism, the global food crisis and other security issues, the statement said.

Kalin emphasised that NATO allies must have a unified stance against common security and terrorist threats, reiterating that Finland and Sweden must fulfil Türkiye’s demands and expectations in the fight against terrorism.

Fight against terrorism

Since Finland and Sweden formally applied to join NATO last month, Türkiye, a longstanding member of the alliance, has repeatedly voiced objections over the countries’ tolerance, and even support, for terrorist groups, particularly the PKK terrorist organisation.

Kalin stressed that no progress could be made on the matter until Finland and Sweden take concrete steps.

He underlined that it was unacceptable that PKK/PYD/YPG supporters are disseminating propaganda in Stockholm and through the media while Ankara remains engaged in talks with the two Nordic countries.

He also conveyed that Türkiye is continuing negotiations with Ukraine and Russia on creating a safe corridor for grain shipments through the Black Sea.

Achieving results from this negotiation process, which includes the UN, is of strategic importance for global food security, he added.

