Fast News

Turkish Communications Director says the country is fighting against disinformation, manipulation and perception management after powerful earthquakes hit southeastern parts of Türkiye last week.

Altun noted that at least 94 countries have offered support to Türkiye, and thanked all friendly countries for their efforts. (AA Archive)

Türkiye will come out of "this massive disaster" with the spirit of solidarity after twin earthquakes hit the country's southeastern region last week, a top Turkish official has said.

Stating that Türkiye is combatting disinformation, manipulation and perception management amid the disaster and crisis period, Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said the country is "facing one of the biggest disasters of the world and in the geography, it belongs."

In a letter sent to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) Islamic Conference of Information Ministers, Altun said search and rescue efforts began nearly nine hours after the severe earthquakes.

"A total of 113,318 personnel and volunteers from various institutions and non-governmental organizations, 24,727 of whom are search and rescue personnel, are involved in disaster response efforts," he said.

Urging the Ministers of Information from OIC member states to support Türkiye's efforts in fighting against disinformation and informing the public, Altun said: "We believe that your support will be an important sign of the solidarity and unity shown by the Islamic world in difficult times."

"We will overcome this great disaster in the spirit of solidarity," he added.

Altun further noted that at least 94 countries have offered support to Türkiye, and thanked all friendly countries for their support and aid during "this difficult time."

READ MORE: Mobilising resources: Türkiye's efforts to tackle earthquake devastation

As we watch extraordinary videos of miracle survivors pulled from the rubble and track the soaring death toll following earthquakes in Türkiye, we are also flooded with misinformation circulating in the media.



We debunk some of the misleading content about the #TurkiyeQuakes — TRT World (@trtworld) February 14, 2023

On February 6, two massive earthquakes struck southeastern Türkiye.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 tremors were centred in Kahramanmaras and hit nine other provinces - Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

They also hit several countries and caused widespread destruction in northwestern Syria.

Nearly 32,000 people were killed in Türkiye, according to the latest official figures.

READ MORE: No time to give up: Miracle rescues continue 183 hours after Türkiye quakes

Source: TRTWorld and agencies