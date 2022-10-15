Fast News

Türkiye has received messages of condolence from around the world over a coal mine blast that killed at least 41 people.

At least 110 miners were working in the shaft when the explosion occurred on Friday evening.

According to Energy Minister Fatih Donmez, initial findings indicate the blast was caused by firedamp, an explosive mixture of flammable gases in mines.

A total of 11 wounded workers are under treatment in hospitals.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said support will be immediately extended to the wounded workers, as well as the families of those who lost their lives.

While search and rescue efforts have been completed and coal production at the mine suspended, Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said prosecutors are continuing with the investigation.

Erdogan thanked "all the friendly countries, their peoples and international organisations for sharing our grief and expressing solidarity."

Iran

Nasser Kanani, Iran's Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson, wished “divine mercy” for those who died in the incident, patience for their families and a speedy recovery for the injured miners.

He also conveyed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives as well as the "friendly and fraternal" Turkish nation and government.

Dominican Republic

Dominican Foreign Minister Roberto Alvarez expressed regrets over the tragic incident on Twitter, saying: "Our condolences and solidarity to the relatives, the people and the government of Türkiye."

El gobierno dominicano @luisabinader lamenta profundamente el trágico accidente que sesgó la vida de 41 mineros turcos y lesionó a docenas este pasado viernes. Nuestras condolencias y solidaridad a los familiares, al pueblo y al gobierno de Turkiye @RTErdogan @MevlutCavusoglu — Roberto Alvarez (@RobalsdqAlvarez) October 15, 2022

Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan Foreign Minister in a statement said: “Our prayers and thoughts are with the grieving families of the deceased miners in the tragic accident in Bartin province, Türkiye.

We wish the injured a speedy recovery.”

Bolivia

The Bolivian Foreign Ministry expressed its “heartfelt condolences” to the victims of the mine blast. “It also sympathises with the injured after this tragic accident and hopes for their speedy recovery.”

Libya

Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush also extended condolences to her Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu over a phone call.

Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also sent a condolence message to Erdogan for the mine explosion, conveying his condolences to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives. He also wished healing for the wounded.

Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared a message of condolences for those who lost their lives due to the mine explosion in Türkiye.

"I learned with deep sadness the news that a mining explosion occurred in the Amasra district of Bartin. I offer my condolences to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” Zelenskyy said on Twitter in Turkish.

Bartın’ın Amasra ilçesinde maden patlamasının meydana geldiği haberini derin üzüntüyle öğrendim.

Hayatını kaybedenlerin akrabalarına ve yakınlarına taziyelerimi sunuyorum, yaralananlara acil şifalar diliyorum. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) October 15, 2022

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a condolence message to his Turkish counterpart on Saturday for those who lost their lives in the mine explosion in the northern Bartin province.

According to a written statement from Kremlin, Putin said: "Please accept our deepest condolences regarding the tragic consequences of the accident that took place in the mining pit in Bartin.”

United Kingdom

Foreign Secretary of the UK James Cleverly said on Twitter. "The explosion in a mine in in Bartin, Turkey has caused a terrible loss of life and many injuries. My thoughts, and those of the UK, are with all those affected by this awful tragedy."

The explosion in a mine in

in Bartin, Turkey has caused a terrible loss of life and many injuries.



My thoughts, and those of the UK, are with all those affected by this awful tragedy.



Turkey remains a strong partner and ally on the world stage. — James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) October 15, 2022

Pakistan

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families and the Turkish people. I wish the trapped people to be rescued as soon as possible.”

The United States

The US Embassy in the Turkish capital Ankara stated that the mine blast in Bartin deeply saddened them: "We convey our condolences to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives, we wish the injured a speedy recovery."

Italy

The Italian Embassy in Ankara said on Twitter: "We share the pain of the families of those who lost their lives in the mine explosion in Bartin. We wish the wounded a speedy recovery and share the suffering of the Turkish people at this painful time.”

Bartın'da meydana gelen maden ocağı patlamasında hayatını kaybedenlerin ailelerinin acılarını paylaşıyoruz. Yaralılara acil şifalar diliyor, bu acılı zamanda Türk halkının acısına ortak oluyoruz.



🇮🇹🇹🇷 — Italy in Turkey (@ItalyinTurkey) October 15, 2022

The European Union

"The news reaching us from #Bartin where dozens of people have passed and many remain trapped are horrible," tweeted Joseph Borell, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. "The EU extends its sincere condolences and solidarity to the people of Türkiye and the families of the victims."

The news reaching us from #Bartin where dozens of people have passed and many remain trapped are horrible.



The EU extends its sincere condolences and solidarity to the people of Türkiye and the families of the victims. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) October 15, 2022

France

The French Embassy in the Turkish capital expressed deep sadness over the incident: "Condolences to the relatives of the miners who lost their lives, we wish the injured a speedy recovery. Get well soon Bartin, get well soon Türkiye.”

Greece

In a Twitter post, the Greek Embassy in Ankara said: "We convey our sincerest condolences from Greece to Türkiye for the painful work accident in Amasra.

We wish the rescue work to reach the best possible outcome. Our thoughts are with the families of the miners who lost their lives. We wish the injured a speedy recovery,” the embassy added.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias also shared his sympathies.

The warmest condolences of #Greece for the tragic labor accident in Amasra #Türkiye. We wish the rescue searches the best possible outcome. Our thoughts are with the families of the miners who lost their lives. Our best wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured. — GreeceInTurkey (@GreeceInTurkey) October 15, 2022

Condolences were received from the foreign ministries of Oman, Jordan, Serbia, Bulgaria, Egypt and Armenia.

North Macedonia’s Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics, Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili and Sweden’s Foreign Minister Ann Linde also issued condolence statements for the families and loved ones of the victims, and wished a quick recovery to the injured.

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Nechirvan Barzani, head of northern Iraq’s Kurdish Regional Government, also sent messages to Erdogan, conveying condolences to the victims’ families and loved ones.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies