Magnitude 5.1 and 4.8 temblors hit off Turkey’s Izmir province a minute apart from each other.

In this file photo, people watch as rescue operations take place on a site after an earthquake struck the Aegean Sea off the coastal province of Izmir, Turkey, November 3, 2020. (Reuters)

Twin earthquakes have hit western Turkey off the country's Aegean Sea coast.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) on Monday said on its website that the first quake measured a magnitude of 5.1 and a depth of 20.69 kilometres off Karaburun district in Izmir province.

A minute later, a 4.8-magnitude quake hit the same region at a depth of 7 km.

Turkey, geographically, is crossed by fault lines and prone to earthquakes.

Last October, a powerful 6.6 magnitude earthquake hit Izmir, killing at least 116 people and injuring more than 1,000 others.

