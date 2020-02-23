Fast News

Magnitude 5.9 quake centered on the Iranian city of Khoy and affected villages in the Turkish province of Van where 37 others were injured.

Tremors from earthquake in Iran badly affected villages across the border in Turkey's Van province on February 23, 2020. (AA)

At least nine people were killed and 37 others injured on Sunday in eastern Turkey from tremors after an earthquake hit Iran near the border with eastern Turkey.

The quake centered on the Iranian city of Khoy and affected villages in the Turkish province of Van.

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University, seven aftershocks rocked the area afterward.

Homes damaged

Tremors from a 5.9-magnitude quake caused damage to buildings and many people are trapped under debris, Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said in a news conference.

He added that over 1,000 buildings had collapsed.

Emergency teams from both countries were sent to villages in the mountainous border region.

Governor of Iran's Azerbaijan province, Mohammad Mahdi Shahriari, said that some of the village houses were destroyed partly and some others completely.

Iran and Turkey are among the most earthquake-prone countries in the world. Last month, an earthquake in the eastern Turkish province of Elazig killed more than 40 people.

