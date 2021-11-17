Fast News

TRT Word’s video series “I’ve Got a Story to Tell” and TRT World Digital video "Love Jihad" both won Gold and People's Lovie Awards.

The 2021 winners were announced on The Lovie Awards web page on Wednesday. (TRTWorld)

TRT World Digital has been declared winner of four awards from the prestigious Lovie Awards in the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion category.

The 2021 winners were announced on The Lovie Awards web page on Wednesday.

The official announcement will be made at the Lovie Awards virtual ceremony to be held at 14 GMT on Wednesday.

The awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), are Europe’s highest honour for excellence in digital media.

The 11th Lovie Awards saw nearly 1,000 entries from 30 European countries.

TRT Word’s digital video series “I’ve Got a Story to Tell” was named Gold Lovie winner in the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion category.

The 34-episode award-winning series, produced and presented by Ahmed Ghoneim, provide an eye-catching, light-hearted and soulful reflection of issues ranging from politics, racism, culture, history, and sports.

“I’ve Got a Story to Tell”, filmed and edited by Abdullah Ilik, was also declared winner of the People’s Lovie Award for the same category.

The People’s Lovie Award was awarded after nearly 55,000 public votes were cast to determine the best video series in the same category.

“Love Jihad”, another TRT World digital video, produced by Ahmer Khan, was also honoured with Gold Lovie Award in the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion category.

The project, managed by Executive Producer Tulin Tezel, was also declared winner of People’s Lovie Award in the same category and short-listed in News and Politics.

Human-value journalism

“TRT World has excelled in its category, showing fantastic prowess in digital innovation and creativity,” said Nicolas Roope, Executive Chair of IADAS and Creative Partner of POKE London.

“This award is a testament to the skill, ingenuity, and vision of its creators,” says Roope.

The Gold Lovie is the highest recognition awarded by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, a global organisation of industry experts and technology innovators.

“The Gold and People’s Lovie Awards reflect TRT World’s digital success in pursuing human-value journalism with creativity and the highest levels of production standards since inception a few years ago. Our diverse staff of journalists, reporters, editors and graphic designers have proven success in compelling local stories to global audience,” said Ahmed El Amraoui, TRT World Digital Manager.

“I am very proud of the team, and I am certain there will be more to come.” El Amraoui added.

The Lovie Awards presents Gold, Silver and Bronze winners as chosen by IADAS members. In addition, winners of the online public vote for their favourite Finalists take home The People’s Lovie Award in each category.

Source: TRT World