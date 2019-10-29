Fast News

Arrested Daesh-linked terror suspects were reportedly in preparation of a terror attack during the Republic Day ceremonies in Istanbul.

12 Daesh suspects caught during an operation in Samsun, Turkey October, 2019. (AA)

A total of 43 people were arrested across Turkey on Tuesday for their suspected links to the terrorist organisation Daesh, said security sources.

In northwestern Bursa province, a total of 26 suspects, including 12 Syrian nationals, were arrested by counter-terrorism units of the provincial police department, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In central Konya province, police arrested nine people for their suspected links to the terrorist organisation Daesh, said another source.

Three more suspected members of the terrorist organisation were arrested in Istanbul. Turkish police also confiscated a rifle, a gun, bullets and organisational materials during the operation in Istanbul.

The suspects were in preparation of a terror attack during the Republic Day ceremonies in Istanbul, said the source.

In a separate operation in southern Mersin province, five suspects were arrested. The suspects were plotting a terror attack, following the killing of Daesh chief Abu Bakr al Baghdadi.

Under Baghdadi, Daesh spread over wide segments of Iraq and Syria beginning in 2013, eventually claiming the formation of a "caliphate" in the region as it plotted and carried out gruesome attacks that reached far beyond its main territorial bastion.

Security forces in Turkey arrest over 40 people in a major crackdown against people with suspected links to Daesh pic.twitter.com/3aRdoxmZ2W — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) October 29, 2019

It further set up local affiliates in other regions as it released heinous execution videos on to the internet.

Baghdadi had been a top target for both the Trump and Obama administrations, and had a $25 million bounty placed on his head.

As the US-led coalition took back territories once under the terror group's hold, Baghdadi increasingly stayed in the shadows, only rarely releasing pre-recorded audio messages to his followers.

Since Turkey recognised Daesh as a terrorist group in 2013, Turkey has been attacked by Daesh terrorists numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings, and four armed attacks which killed 315 people, including police officers and soldiers, and injured hundreds.

In response to these attacks, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad, neutralising 3,500 Daesh terrorists and arresting 5,500.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies