Turkey's Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar says the "price of hostile attitudes or attacks will be heavy", referring to recent threats by Libyan militia leader Haftar.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar arrives at NATO headquarters ahead of a Defence Ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium June 26, 2019. (Reuters)

Turkish Foreign Ministry on Sunday expected immediate release of six Turkish citizens held by East Libya-based militia leader Khalifa Haftar.

Holding six Turkish citizens in Libya by illegal militia loyal to Haftar is an act of banditry, piracy, said the foreign ministry in a statement.

It added that Turkey expects immediate release of its citizens, and otherwise, Haftar elements would become legitimate target.

TRT World spoke to journalist Sami Hamdi for more on the story.

Firm warning

Earlier on Sunday, Turkish defence minister said Ankara has taken all measures against possible hostile moves or threats.

"The price of hostile attitudes or attacks will be heavy, they will be responded with the most efficient and hard manner," Hulusi Akar told Anadolu Agency in Osaka city of Japan, where he was part of Turkish president’s delegation in G20 Leaders’ Summit.

Akar said that Turkey focused on Libya's territorial integrity, sovereignty, people's peace and happiness and the national consensus spirit in the country; however, it would not turn a blind eye towards threats.

Minister of national defence emphasised that Turkey would always be part of peace and stability efforts in line with the international law to resolve disputes between conflicting elements of Libya.

TRT World's Gavin Blackburn has more details.

Earlier on Friday, Haftar's spokesman Ahmed Al Mismari announced a ban on commercial flights from Libya to Turkey and ordered his militia to attack Turkish ships and interests in the country.

Libya’s UN-recognised Government of National Accord on Wednesday recaptured the strategic city of Gharyan, south of Tripoli, from Haftar's militia in a major loss for the renegade commander.

Turkey has supported the UN-recognised government in Tripoli.

Haftar's militia have so far been unsuccessful in seeking to capture Tripoli from the Government of National Accord in an offensive that began in April.

Nevertheless, his forces remain deployed in several areas around the capital.

Libya has remained beset by turmoil since 2011 when a bloody NATO-backed uprising led to the ouster and death of long-serving president Muammar Gaddafi after more than four decades in power.

Since then, Libya’s stark political divisions have yielded two rival seats of power — one in Tobruk and another in Tripoli — and a host of heavily armed militia groups.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies