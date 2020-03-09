Fast News

The two sides are expected to discuss a possible revision of the 2016 deal, officials say.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seen in this undated file photo. (AA)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is visiting Brussels on Monday for talks with European Union officials amid a standoff between Ankara and Brussels over sharing of responsibility for refugees and migrants.

Thousands of refugees and migrants have massed at Turkey's land border with EU-member Greece after the Turkish government said it would no longer prevent migrants and refugees from crossing into EU countries. Turkey is home to more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees as well as asylum seekers from other countries.

There have been no reports of migrants massing at Turkey's border with EU-member Bulgaria, with the issue concentrated at Greek borders.

Erdogan has asked Europe shoulder more of the burden of caring for refugees. He has accused the EU of not meeting its obligations, including failing to pay money promised to Turkey under a 2016 EU-Turkish deal to stem the flow of migrants to Europe. The EU says it is disbursing the funds.

Meetings to discuss the 2016 deal

The Turkish leader is scheduled to meet with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to discuss the 2016 deal. Erdogan was also scheduled to meet with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.

The 2016 deal, which slashed the number of migrants arriving in Europe, called for Turkey to halt the flow of Europe-bound migrants and refugees in exchange for up to $6.7 billion in aid for Syrian refugees on its territory, fast-track EU membership and visa-free travel to Europe for Turkish citizens. The three conditions have not been met.

A high-level Turkish official said the sides would discuss a possible revision of the 2016 deal. It wasn't clear if an agreement would emerge on Monday. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with government rules.

Von der Leyen said the meeting would be the “restart of a dialogue.” She repeated that the EU has the obligation to protect its borders, but also to guarantee the fundamental individual right for asylum.

Topics on the table would include regional stability, reducing tensions and pressure at the Greece-Turkey border, and Syria, she said.

Refugees in no man's land between Greece and Turkey near Edirne show marks on their backs which they report sustaining in beatings by Greek border officials. March 5, 2020. (Belal Khaled / TRT ARABI)

Violence at border

Erdogan was also expected to raise concerns over alleged violence carried out by Greek authorities as they push back the refugees.

Greece has deployed riot police and border guards to repel people trying to enter the country and the Greek border area has since seen violent confrontations between them and the migrants and refugees.

Many migrants have accused Greek police of mistreatment with some being pushed back from the border without their clothes and bearing torture marks.

Turkey says at least two migrants were killed in violence along the border. Greece has denied the accusations.

EU foreign ministers have criticised Turkey, saying it is using the migrants' desperation "for political purposes." EU countries are still dealing with the political fallout from a wave of mass migration five years ago.

Thousands of migrants have slept in terrible conditions in makeshift camps near the Greek border since the Turkish government said they were free to go, waiting for the opportunity to enter Greece.

Tens of thousands of migrants were already in Greece before Turkey announced its borders open in the last days of February.

Many are housed in massively overcrowded camps on Greek islands, where they first arrive from the Turkish coast. Part of the 2016 EU-Turkey deal stipulates new arrivals must remain on the islands pending deportation unless they successfully apply for asylum in Greece.

Greece said it would build more of such centres on the islands but residents of islands such as Lesvos rioted and held strikes against the plan, demanding they be constructed on the mainland.

Germany could host children

Germany's coalition government said after an overnight meeting early Monday that the country was willing to "support Greece regarding the difficult humanitarian situation of about 1,000 to 1,500 children on the Greek islands."

The government said Germany could host children in dire need of medical treatment or those who are unattended minors and younger than 14, especially girls. It didn't say exactly how many children Germany would take but said an agreement regarding children would be negotiated by a European "coalition of the willing" in coming days.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be in Berlin on Monday and Tuesday for talks.

“Europe's message to Turkey is clear: We stand by a fair burden-sharing, but we do not accept that people, who are already in a desperate situation, are being abused as bargaining chips on top of this," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in an interview published on Monday by newspaper group Funke Mediengruppe.

“A negotiation strategy on the backs of the weakest will not lead to the desired results. We will never refuse talks when there are financial gaps when it comes to life-saving humanitarian care of refugees ... But that requires that Turkey keeps up its part of the agreements.” he said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies