Turkey hosts 3.6 million Syrians, the world's largest refugee population, and fears that Syrian regime forces could drive another three million across its borders from the rebel-held Syrian province of Idlib.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds a video conference with German, French and British leaders on March 17, 2020. (AA)

Turkish, German, British and French leaders discussed the Syria crisis and refugee issue as well as joint action against coronavirus in a video conference, the Turkish presidency said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the presidency said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also discussed methods of humanitarian aid to Syria's northwestern Idlib province.

The European Union has called on Turkey to stop refugees. and migrants, from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Africa as well as Syria, trying to cross the border.

Greece has used tear gas and water cannons against the refugees and migrants, and both countries have sent troops or security forces to the border. Ankara has accused Greek forces of shooting dead four refugees at the border, a claim Athens strongly denies.

Joint action against coronavirus

The talks were originally planned as a summit meeting in Istanbul. That was changed after the spread of coronavirus prompted all four countries to impose travel restrictions.

Leaders agreed to work jointly to combat the virus.

The four leaders discussed updating the 2016 agreement between the EU and Turkey under which the bloc pledged $6.8 billion in aid to finance projects for Syrian refugees in Turkey.

The summit also discussed Syria's northwestern province of Idlib, where a nearly two-week-old ceasefire struck by Russia and Turkey is broadly holding. Erdogan has repeatedly said the European Union and NATO have to support Turkey to protect civilians there.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies