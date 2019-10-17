Fast News

Speaking exclusively to TRT World, Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said, "Turkey and the United States did the right thing."

Fahrettin Altun, Communications Director to the Turkish Presidency. (TRTWorld)

Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun on Thursday heralded an agreement brokered between Turkey and the United States to pause Operation Peace Spring in Syria.

The agreement between Turkey and the US is to pause Turkey's anti-terror operation in northern Syria for 120 hours.

Speaking exclusively to TRT World, Altun said, “Turkey and the United States did the right thing and settled their differences through diplomacy.

"As two peace-loving nations and NATO allies, we will continue to work together to restore peace and stability in the region and shelter innocent people from terrorism,” Altun continued.

Altun hailed the meeting as "very productive," adding, "we were pleased to see that the US delegation acknowledged those concerns and took concrete steps to address them. This is a notable reversal of the Obama administration’s misguided policy.”

"We engaged in an open dialogue about our long-standing, legitimate security concerns regarding terrorist groups in northern Syria."

