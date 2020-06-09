Fast News

Two simultaneous operations ran across the country on Monday and security sources announced that 145 of the suspects were arrested.

Hunt for suspects linked to FETO terror group underway across 22 Turkish provinces. (AA)

Turkish authorities have ordered the detention of 224 people over suspected links to FETO terror organisation, the group behind the bloody failed coup attempt of 2016, on Tuesday.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which killed 251 people and injured nearly 2,200.

Prosecutors issued arrest warrants for a total of 224 suspects which includes 181 on-duty members of the Turkish Air Forces, 24 on-duty police force members and 19 active security forces.

Separately, prosecutors issued arrest warrants for 42 suspects found to be using ByLock, FETO’s encrypted smartphone messaging app, and in touch with terror affiliates through payphone.

Security sources later announced that dozens of suspects, 33 in Gaziantep and 35 in Bursa, were arrested.

In addition, prosecutors issued arrest warrants for PKK and FETO terror suspects in the southeastern Sirnak province, one of the suspects was later remanded into custody.

Turkey accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

'Number of terrorists in Turkey drops down to 445'

Turkey's interior minister says the number of terrorists in Turkey is falling rapidly and terrorism will soon be wiped out from the country.

In a tweet, Suleyman Soylu said only 445 PKK/YPG terrorists have remained in Turkey after four more were killed by Turkish security forces in the southeastern Sirnak and eastern Elazig provinces on Tuesday.

“Soon, terror will no longer be the fate of this country,” the minister said.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and EU, has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.

Source: AA