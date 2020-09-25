Fast News

Turkey’s Public Prosecutor’s Office issued arrest warrants for 82 PKK terror suspects including senior politicians in 7 provinces for October 6-8, 2014 violence in the country which led to the deaths of over 37 people.

During the riots in 2014, PKK terror group supporters took to the streets after calls from terror group linked Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) that led to the deaths of over 37 people. (AA)

Turkish police have launched an operation against suspected supporters, of the YPG/PKK terror group over violent riots in the country in 2014 which left at least 37 people dead.

According to the statement by Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office detention warrants have been issued for 82 people including senior politicians in seven provinces.

During October 6-8, 2014 violence also known as the 'Kobani' riots, PKK members and supporters took to the streets after calls from the terror group linked Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP).

This is a developing story and will be developed.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies