President Erdogan announced dozens of measures for companies, businesses and institutions that might be affected by coronavirus's economic impact.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a presser in country's capital Ankara. (AA)

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched on Wednesday over 20 financial measures being taken by Turkey to combat the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The wide-ranging aid package dubbed Economic Stability Shield targets business, individuals, companies and various industries affected by the pandemic and vulnerable citizens hit by the virus-impacted economy.

The President advised nationals not to leave home unless necessary for three weeks and to minimise social contact until the threat of the coronavirus recedes.

“None of our citizens must leave their homes or get into contact with anyone, unless absolutely necessary, until the threat disappears,” Erdogan said in a speech after a special meeting in Ankara to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

Over $15 billion aid package

Erdogan also said Turkey would postpone debt payments and reduce the tax burden on various sectors as part of a 100 billion lira ($15.4 billion), with additional fiscal help, package of new measures to support the economy and lessen the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Turkey will postpone for six months the April, May and June VAT and social security payments of retail, iron-steel, automotive, logistics-transportation, cinema-theatre, housing, food-beverage, textile-garment and event-organization sectors.

