The military offensive launched on Monday aims to neutralise terrorists, destroy their shelters. including caves, in northern Iraq.

Turkish Defence MinisterHulusi Akar sits next to other commanders as they conduct counter-terror operation in Northern Iraq's Hakurk district during night time in Ankara, Turkey on May 28, 2019. (Arif Akdoğan / AA)

The Turkish Armed Forces launched a counter-terrorism operation in Hakurk, northern Iraq, according to a statement by Turkish National Defense Ministry on Tuesday.

The military offensive initiated on Monday aims to neutralise terrorists in the area and destroy their caves and shelters, the ministry said.

The Ministry underlined that the operation was ongoing as planned.

Last week, Turkish air strikes destroyed weapon positions, shelters, and ammunition dumps used by PKK terrorists in the Avasin-Basyan and Hakurk region.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.

Source: AA