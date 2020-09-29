Fast News

Under the new roadmap, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak says the economy is projected to grow 5.8 percent in 2021, with the budget deficit declining from 4.9 percent of the GDP to 3.5 percent in 2023.

Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak speaks during the presentation of the government's new medium-term economic programme, in Istanbul, Turkey, September 29, 2020. (AA)

Turkey has announced a three-year economic road map aimed at providing sustainable growth, reducing a budget deficit and decreasing the unemployment rate, all by 2023.

Minister of Treasury and Finance Berat Albayrak announced the government’s New Economic Programme 2021-2023 at a presentation in Istanbul on Tuesday.

"We determined the main themes of the New Economic Programme as 'new balancing,' 'new normal' and 'new economy,'" said Albayrak.

The plan targets a 10.5 percent inflation rate for 2020 and aims to increase savings through strategic reforms in financial markets.

Budget deficit

The country expects the budget deficit ratio to GDP to decline gradually, reaching 3.5 percent by end of the programme.

“We expect the budget deficit to national income ratio to gradually decline over the period; from 4.9 percent this year, 4.3 percent in 2021, 3.9 percent in 2022 and eventually dropping to 3.5 percent in 2023,” Albayrak noted.

With this grow, Turkey's unemployment rate is expected to decrease to 10.9 percent by 2023, falling gradually to 13.8 percent this year and 12.9 percent next year.

Pandemic recovery

Despite the conditions created by the coronavirus pandemic, Albayrak said Turkey still has a strong balance sheet compared to other countries.

The minister highlighted the $62.9B of pandemic aid given by the Turkish government.

He said it comprised 10 percent of national income.

Earlier on Tuesday, Turkish Statistical Institute, TurkStat, said Turkey's economic confidence index rose 3.1 percent to 88.5 in September.

Source: AA