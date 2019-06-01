Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu says two of the Daesh suspects detained are believed to have been plotting imminent terror acts.

In this file photo, police officers take security measures as people take part in International Workers' Day, also known as May Day celebrations in Ankara, Turkey. (May 1, 2019) (Evrim Aydin / AA)

Turkish security forces caught 20 Daesh suspects in countrywide operations, two of whom are believed to have been preparing to carry out imminent terror acts in the country, Turkey's Interior Minister said on Saturday.

"A total of 18 people planning [terror] acts have been caught in various provinces with their arms," Suleyman Soylu said speaking at an opening ceremony in Istanbul's Tuzla district.

Soylu added that two other alleged terror act plotters who were caught are believed to have been getting ready to carry out imminent attacks.

"We also revealed where and how they had been planning [a terror act], and we also detected how close they had been," Soylu said.

More than 300 people have lost their lives in Daesh-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terror organisation has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket and gun attacks.

Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to thwart Daesh attacks.

Source: AA