Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says Ankara has “the highest level of commitment” when it comes to improving ties with the European Union.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is attending virtual Wittenburg Conference from Ankara, Turkey, January 27, 2020. (AA)

After a turbulent 2020, Turkey and the EU now have “a window of opportunity for renewed dialogue,” Turkey’s top diplomat has said.

“We believe a genuine Turkey-EU partnership can bring real changes in vital subjects, including migration, trade, energy, security, and defence, as well as Syria, Libya, the Balkans, Caucasus, and other issues,” Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday during an online meeting with his Dutch counterpart Stef Blok for the eighth bilateral Wittenburg Conference.

He said the EU “extended a hand to Turkey at the December summit” and Ankara “responded favourably” to the gesture.

Stressing the need to capitalise on this new chance for constructive dialogue, Cavusoglu, who visited EU officials in Brussels last week, said the two sides have “decided to work on a roadmap of concrete steps with timelines.”

Reaffirming Ankara’s readiness for “a true partnership as a candidate country,” he stressed that Turkey has “the highest level of commitment” when it comes to improving ties with the bloc.

Opened the annual Wittenburg Conference with my 🇹🇷 colleague @MevlutCavusoglu.



Discussed matters of mutual interest like innovation, the EU-Turkey relation, security and regional stability. We face some tough dilemmas, and it’s important to keep on working together. pic.twitter.com/gZkwA8fjNb — Stef Blok (@ministerBlok) January 27, 2021

Talks with Greece

Turkey and Greece resumed talks aimed at addressing long-standing maritime rows on Monday, ending a five-year hiatus after months of tension in the eastern Mediterranean.

Plans for resuming talks foundered last year over Turkey's deployment of a seismic survey vessel in contested waters and disagreements over which topics they would cover.

The vessel was withdrawn to Turkish shores last year.

Ankara and Athens agreed this month to resume the talks in Istanbul, in a test of Turkey's hopes of improving its relations with the European Union, which has supported EU-member Greece and threatened sanctions on Turkey.

“We are also ready for the 5 UN meeting on Cyprus and the EastMed Conference, both of which were our proposals,” Cavusoglu said, referring to a Cyprus meeting of both sides on the island, plus its three guarantor countries and the UN, as well as a proposed conference of all countries with coasts on the eastern Mediterranean, including Turkish Cyprus.

He said Turkey seeks “renewal of the March 18 [2016] Statement in all aspects, which include the accession process, Customs Union update, visa liberalisation, migration cooperation, high-level dialogue, and counterterrorism cooperation,” referring to an agreement concerning the migrant crisis.

Turkey has said the EU has failed to uphold its obligations under the pact.

“We have already proven what this partnership is capable of during the refugee crisis of 2016. It was thanks to joint efforts by Turkey and the EU that we were able to manage Europe’s worst humanitarian crisis since World War II,” said Cavusoglu.

Turkish-Dutch relations

Bilateral cooperation between Turkey and the Netherlands offers “huge potential” for both countries, Cavusoglu said.

“Apart from tulips, Turkish and Dutch people have many things in common; we are both enterprising, business-minded, and practical people,” he said.

The Turkish foreign minister, however, emphasized the need for “constant dialogue” between the two sides to “adapt to change.”

“We live in extraordinary times, and change is occurring faster than ever,” he said.

He said the Wittenburg Conference “is an indication of our will to continue high-level dialogue” and pledged to hold next year’s session in the Turkish resort city of Antalya.

Cavusoglu pointed out that the decision to start accession talks between Turkey and the EU was taken in December 2004, when the bloc’s presidency was held by the Netherlands.

“We count on the Netherlands’ support in that regard,” the minister said.

During the meeting, Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok also hailed the two countries’ bilateral ties, saying that their partnership is “highly significant” despite some differences of opinion.

He said the Netherlands and Turkey enjoy a historic alliance and there are “very important cooperation matters” between the two countries in many areas.

