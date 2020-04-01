Fast News

The country registers 2,148 new cases in past 24 hours, bringing total number to 15,679.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca speaks during a press conference after the Science Council Meeting on coronavirus (Covid-19) in Ankara, Turkey on April 1, 2020. (Aytug Can Sencar / AA)

As many as 63 more people died of coronavirus in Turkey in the past 24 hours, the Turkish health minister said on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 277.

The tally of confirmed coronavirus cases climbed to 15,679, as 2,148 more people tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours, Fahrettin Koca announced on the public broadcaster.

A total of 333 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals since the beginning of the outbreak, according to the latest figures.

Some 979 patients are being treated at intensive care units.

Also, 14,396 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours and the number of overall tests carried out so far stood at 106,799.

Koca said that all 81 provinces of Turkey have registered coronavirus cases with Istanbul having the highest number with 8,852 cases followed by Izmir 853, Ankara 712, Konya 584 and Kocaeli 410 cases.

He went on to say that nearly 80 percent of fatalities from coronavirus in Turkey occurred among people aged over 60.

"This is a public health battle. Our goal is to get out of this battle with the least loss of life, and to control the virus as early as possible."

He added that a total of 601 health care personnel contracted coronavirus in the country.

Koca reiterated the importance of staying at home to combat the pandemic, adding that, "The more the mobility drops in the cities, the faster we will win."

After originating in China last December, Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has spread to at least 180 countries and regions across the world, with its epicenter shifting to the United States.

The virus has killed more than 44,200 people and infected over 887,000 globally, while above 185,500 people recovered from the disease, according to figures collated by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Source: AA