President Erdogan and leader of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar are expected to discuss bilateral ties and regional issues.

Turkish President Erdogan visits Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus to meet its newly elected leader Ersin Tatar, on November 15, 2020. (AA)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has visited the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) to meet its newly elected leader who backs his call for a "two-state" solution to the divided island's five-decade conflict if UN-mediated talks yield no results.

TRNC's Ersin Tatar won a tight presidential vote last month.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when a Greek Cypriot coup was followed by violence against the island's Turks and Ankara's intervention as a guarantor power.

Erdogan and Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar are expected to discuss the latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, along with steps to further strengthen the close cooperation between Turkey and the TRNC.

They will also exchange views on the Cyprus issue.

Erdogan is also expected to attend the official opening of the Lefkosa Emergency Hospital, according to a statement from the Presidential Communications Directorate.

Turkey for separate Cyprus admins

Erdogan has said separate administrations were the only solution to divided Cyprus after UN-mediated peace talks between the Greek Cypriot administration and TRNC broke down in 2017.

Ankara has proposed an informal meeting between Turkey, Greece, Turkish and Greek Cypriots, and the United Nations.

Before last month's election, TRNC partially reopened the beach town of Maras, a fenced-off resort area abandoned in no man's land since 1974.

