Turkey's foreign minister has arrived in Seoul to "further strengthen" ties with "strategic" East Asian partner.

Mevlut Cavusoglu, who landed in South Korea's capital on Thursday, said Ankara has important issues on the agenda for his four-day trip.

The foreign minister tweeted that Ankara is on course to further strengthen its ties with South Korea and Asia.

Arrived at #Seoul following our President's visit to Africa. We have important issues on our agenda with our strategic partner #SouthKorea. Thanks to our #AsiaAnew Initiative, we are further strengthening our ties with South Korea and Asia.🇹🇷🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/LZqgaG9Juq — Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu) October 21, 2021

A free-trade agreement came into effect between the two countries in 2013.

The bilateral trade volume hit $6.6 billion in 2020, making South Korea the second biggest trade partner of Turkey in the Asia-Pacific.

