Releasing a joint declaration in the parliament, the governing and opposition parties called on Washington to take necessary steps to extradite Fetullah Terror Organisation's ringleader, Fetullah Gulen.

Turkey has repeatedly called for Fetullah Gulen's extradition in the aftermath of the July 15, 2016 defeated coup. (AA)

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Turkey, which left 251 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Turkey, which left 251 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured.

"He continues to disseminate heretical views using the tactics of terrorist organisations such as Daesh and Al Qaeda," the declaration read.

Gulen's activities are damaging bilateral relations of Turkey and the US, which are based on mutual trust, according to the declaration.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

