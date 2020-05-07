Fast News

"No part of the Turkish government was involved in producing, packaging or delivering said equipment to the United Kingdom," a senior Turkish official said.

People protest against the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) outside of St Thomas' Hospital, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, London, Britain, April 28, 2020. (Reuters)

Turkey says its government had no involvement in the production of personal protective equipment (PPE) sent to the United Kingdom after a large sum of gowns purchased by a private company were labelled as not meeting British standards.

A senior Turkish figure said the PPE in question are commercial merchandise that a private company has sold to the United Kingdom.

The Turkish government authorised the sale despite an export ban, out of solidarity with UK authorities.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said the 400,000 medical gowns sent from a private company in Turkey were not “of the quality that we feel is good enough for our frontline staff” treating coronavirus patients.

The company in question reportedly says it has not received any complaints from the NHS or any British officials, the BBC reported.

The shipment has become an embarrassment for the British government since a minister announced on April 18 that it would arrive the next day. It was four days before a Royal Air Force plane flew the cargo to the UK.

The UK has failed to provide its staff with the necessary PPE to protect medical workers against the coronavirus disease.

The Department of Health claims many countries are "procuring PPE, leading to shortages around the world, not just the UK”

At least 30,000 people have died in the UK from Covid-19, making it the second-highest death toll in the world.

At least 100 British healthcare workers have also been killed due to the virus.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies