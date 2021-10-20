Fast News

President Erdogan met Nigerian counterpart Buhari at the Presidential Palace in Abuja, with both leaders vowing to deepen ties and cooperation.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari (R) receives Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his official visit to Abuja, Nigeria. October 20, 2021. (AA)

Turkey and Nigeria have signed multiple bilateral agreements, extending from energy to defence.

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari welcomed his counterpart Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday at an official ceremony at the Presidential Palace in the capital Abuja.

After one-on-one and delegate meetings, Erdogan announced at a joint presse the signing of several deals, reflecting on how these would expand on strong existing bilateral relations.

"2022 will mark 60 years of relations with Nigeria," Erdogan said, adding current bilateral trade stands at $2B.

Buhari shared that the two sides signed multiple agreements on defence, energy, mining and hydrocarbon. He shared his appreciation of Turkey for hosting over 4M refugees in hard times.

He thanked Buhari for Nigeria's warm hospitality and offered condolences on a recent terror attack in Goronyo.

High-level Turkish delegation marks first presidential visit

Erdogan added Turkey will help Nigeria with counterterrorism measures.

Erdogan, first lady Emine, and a large Turkish delegation were earlier welcomed by a guard of honour.

Accompanying Erdogan is a group of top Turkish officials, including Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez, Trade Minister Mehmet Mus, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin.

The president on Sunday started a four-day tour of three African countries, including Angola, Togo, and Nigeria.

Erdogan's tour, set to end later on Wednesday, is considered significant for new cooperation opportunities in Africa.

The West African country of Nigeria boasts Africa’s biggest economy, with a gross domestic product of some $500 billion, according to estimates.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies