France’s National Assembly approved unanimously a resolution condemning Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring. Turkey says the decision shows they side with the PYD/YPG - the Syrian offshoots of the PKK.

Turkey launched the third anti-terror operation, dubbed Operation Peace Spring, in north Syria to clear terrorists from its border in October 9, 2019. (AA)

Turkey condemned Thursday decisions by two houses of the French Parliament on its anti-terror operation in northern Syria.

In a written statement, the Foreign Ministry said: “We strongly condemn and reject decisions by the French Senate and National Assembly about Operation Peace Spring.”

“It is obvious that France took this decision after its plan to establish a terrorist state in Syria failed," it added.

The statement also said France’s Parliament and government showed once again that they side with the PYD/YPG which are the Syrian offshoots of the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union.

It also stressed that no country in the world can give a lesson to Turkey in terms of fighting against Daesh.

Criticising France for being inconclusive in taking the responsibility of its citizens who are Daesh members in Syria, the statement said France cannot blame Turkey for its Syria operation.

France’s National Assembly Wednesday approved unanimously a resolution condemning Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring which was launched on October 9 to eliminate the terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

On October 22, Turkey and Russia reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists would pull back 30 kilometres (around 20 miles) south of Turkey’s border with northern Syria within 150 hours and security forces from Turkey and Russia would conduct joint patrols there.

The 150-hour period ended on Tuesday.

The bill, prompting an immediate end to the operation in northern Syria “reiterated France's unwavering support for the YPG operating under the name of SDF".

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG/PYD is the Syrian offshoot of PKK.

Source: AA